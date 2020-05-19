Hollywood Hills party that drew 100 people ended as LAPD officers heard man shoot himself; gang activity suspected

A Google Maps image shows a home in the 1400 block of Miller Drive in the Hollywood Hills.

Los Angeles police arrived at a Hollywood Hills home Saturday night after neighbors complained about a raging party taking place despite the coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings.

But officials said the officers got more than they bargained for when they entered.

About 100 guests were packed into the 3,000-square-foot, three-bedroom home in the 1400 block of Miller Drive.

Once inside, officers heard a gunshot from a back room and found a man with a self-inflicted wound, according to police. The man was taken to a hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

LAPD says there was gang activity at the home and they recovered 3 guns at a wild Hollywood Hills party that drew more than 100 despite coronavirus orders and oh did I mention the gunshot and wounded guy.

https://t.co/gwr6KOmEtc — Richard Winton (@LAcrimes) May 19, 2020

