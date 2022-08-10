A Hollywood Hills resident opened fire on a group of people who were apparently trying to break in through a window Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in the 8100 block of Willow Glen Road near Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Hernandez confirmed.

The residents told police they were awakened by a tapping sound on a window.

One of the residents retrieved a gun and fired shots at the suspected robbers outside, Hernandez said.

The group then fled in a vehicle described as a white Toyota Corolla.

It was unclear if any of them had been struck by the gunfire.

Officers responded to the scene shortly before 2:30 a.m. after receiving the shots fired call.

No property was taken and no one inside the residence was injured, Hernandez said.