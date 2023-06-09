Residents in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood are on edge after a man has been caught on video trespassing in the yards of people’s homes.

Residents said videos caught on doorbell cameras show the man acting erratically, and they are concerned he might be dangerous.

The man has allegedly been knocking on doors at all hours of the day and night, yelling obscenities and even engaging in lewd behavior.

In at least two separate incidents on June 8, neighbors said the man showed up to a Beachwood Drive apartment complex.

The previous day, a similar incident was reported about a mile away.

The man was also seen in front of a home on Deronda Drive twice within the same hour.

Neighbors believe it is the same person in each of the cases.

The landlord of the Beachwood apartment complex said the incidents are alarming and out of the ordinary.

Vanessa Beecroft said she was home with her children when the man began violently knocking at her door and yelling incoherently.

“I was under the impression that the police or security came to get him, but I guess he went loose,” she said.

Residents told KTLA they believe the man may be mentally unstable or was possibly intoxicated.

They said they have alerted police about the issue.