Hollywood hit-and-run severely injures pedestrian: LAPD

Police believe this white Mercedes-Benz was involved in a hit-and-run in East Hollywood on Oct. 9, 2021. (LAPD)

The Los Angeles Police Department West Traffic Division’s detectives are looking for the driver of a white Mercedes-Benz that they believe was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday morning.

The car, which police believe is a 2017-19 four-door white Mercedes C Class, was traveling westbound on Santa Monica Boulevard from El Centro Avenue at 6:05 a.m. on Saturday when it struck a person who was standing next to a parked vehicle on the north side of Santa Monica Boulevard, police said.

The driver of the Mercedes did not stop to help the person, who was seriously injured by the collision, and instead continued westbound on Santa Monica Boulevard, police said.

Police did not reveal the identity or the condition of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD West Traffic Division detectives at 213-473-0234 or 213-473-0222. Callers should refer to LAPD report number 21-06-17150.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Correction: A previous headline for this article misidentified the neighborhood involved in the story. The headline has been updated.