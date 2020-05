Following the death of one of its co-owners, Harvard Preschool & Kindergarten in Hollywood will close after nearly four decades.

The facility had grappled with the economic fallout of COVID-19 closures and the loss of a former L.A. teacher who ran the facility. But the owners’ struggles were compounded with the death of a relative to COVID-19.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 24, 2020.