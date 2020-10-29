Hollywood producer David Guillod arrested on suspicion of sexual assault months after rape charges

Producer David Guillod attends the Golden Globes on Jan. 8, 2016, in West Hollywood. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Hollywood producer David Guillod was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault at his Sherman Oaks home Wednesday, just four months after he was charged with multiple counts of rape and kidnapping in Santa Barbara, sources said.

Guillod was accused of sexually assaulting a woman during an “evening meeting,” according to a news release issued by the Los Angeles Police Department late Wednesday night. Jail records show Guillod was taken into custody shortly before 9 a.m.

The LAPD arrested him after a search of his home.

Guillod, 53, surrendered to authorities in Santa Barbara in June and was charged with rape, kidnap to commit rape and rape of a drugged victim in connection with four alleged attacks that occurred between 2012 and 2015.

