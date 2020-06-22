Hollywood producer David Guillod faces 11 charges in connection with rape or sexual assault of 3 women

Hollywood producer David Guillod surrendered to authorities in Santa Barbara County on Monday after a three-year investigation culminated in him being charged with the rape or sexual assault of three women.

Producer David Guillod attends a Golden Globes event in West Hollywood on January 8, 2016. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Guillod, a high-profile Hollywood talent manager, is facing 11 felony charges, including rape, kidnap to commit rape and rape of a drugged victim in connection with three alleged attacks in May 2012, December 2014 and January 2015.

The producer of the movies “Atomic Blonde” and Netflix’s “Extraction” was accompanied by his lawyer when he turned himself in to Santa Barbara County sheriff’s investigators Monday.

Guillod is charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Los Angeles in May 2012. He is also accused of raping an employee for a management firm he operated during a December 2014 wine country retreat in Santa Barbara County. The woman received a $60,000 payment and was required to sign a nondisclosure agreement before leaving the company, according to sources familiar with the allegations.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.