Two officers and two civilians were hospitalized Tuesday morning when a Los Angeles Police Department SUV that was involved in a pursuit collided with a vehicle in Hollywood.

The officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle around 4:30 a.m. when the crash occurred near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Wilcox Avenue.

Video from the scene showed damage to the front passenger side of the LAPD SUV. The second vehicle involved in the crash ended up overturning and coming to rest on its roof.

The LAPD says two officers and two civilians were transported from the scene in unknown condition.

The stolen vehicle continued on from the location until it crashed a short time later near the intersection of North Laurel Avenue and Oakwood Avenue, according to an LAPD media relations spokesperson.

The suspect took off on foot and was not immediately located.

Authorities set up a perimeter to search for the suspect.