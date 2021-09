Two people are in custody after a high-speed pursuit ended with a multi-vehicle crash in Hollywood early Thursday morning.

The three-vehicle collision occurred near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Van Ness Avenue.

A male and female traveling in a Dodge Challenger were taken into custody following the crash. No serious injuries were reported in the crash.

Carlos Herrera reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 7, 2021.