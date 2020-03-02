Hollywood shooting leaves 1 dead and 3 wounded, including 2 innocent bystanders

A shootout near the Hollywood and Highland Center Sunday night left one man dead and three people wounded, including two innocent bystanders, police said.

The incident was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Highland Avenue, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two males got into some type of altercation and started shooting at each other, the spokesperson said.

Video from the scene showed investigators standing near what appeared to be some clothing in the street outside the Hollywood and Highland Center.

One victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.

The second victim self-transported and is in stable condition, according to the spokesperson.

Two innocent bystanders were also grazed by the gunfire and are listed in stable condition.

Investigators did not know what prompted the shooting and it was unclear if the two males knew each other before the altercation.

Police are still investigating the incident.