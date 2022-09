Crime scene blocking off an area. (Getty Images)

A man was hospitalized after being found with a gunshot wound in Hollywood Monday morning.

The shooting was reported in the 800 block of Highland Avenue around 3:30 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Arriving officers found a Black male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, the spokesperson said.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting was unknown and police have not provided a description of the gunman.