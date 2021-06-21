Hollywood stars back new LAUSD film and television production school for underserved communities

A collaboration of Hollywood stars and the Los Angeles Unified School District is working together to form a new magnet program aimed at diversifying the entertainment industry.

The Roybal School of Film and Television Production will start with ninth- and 10th-grade students and plans to include Grades 11 and 12 over the next two years, according to a news release from the LAUSD.

Celebrities including George Clooney, Don Cheadle, Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling and Eva Longoria joined forces with LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner on the project.

“Our aim is to better reflect the diversity of our country. That means starting early. It means creating high school programs that teach young people about cameras, and editing and visual effects and sound and all the career opportunities that this industry has to offer,” Clooney said.

The new program is set open in Fall 2022 at the Edward R. Roybal Learning Center.

“This effort will help open the doors of opportunity for a diverse group of students from underserved communities,” LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said.

The Edward R. Roybal Learning Center is comprised of four thematic small learning communities that focus on medicine, business & finance, computer science, and social work and child development, according to its website.