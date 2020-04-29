Hollywood studios desperate to get cameras rolling again after pandemic halts productions

An aerial view looking east along Hollywood Blvd on April 27, 2020, in Hollywood, California during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles movie studio Millennium Films was just days away from starting production on its Megan Fox horror movie “Till Death” in Sofia, Bulgaria, before fears of the coronavirus shut everything down.

Millennium President Jeffrey Greenstein doesn’t know when the film will get up and running at the company’s Nu Boyana Film Studios. But he knows that when it happens, film sets will feel very different from the pre-COVID-19 era.

Health and safety rules will be stricter. Social distancing standards could limit how workers interact with actors, filmmakers and department heads. Crew members may even have to wear protective masks on set.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty,” Greenstein said. “But the thing we need to all be thinking about is being as responsible as possible.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.