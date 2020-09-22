Hollywood studios, entertainment unions agree to terms over pandemic sick pay and safety rules

Hollywood studios and entertainment unions have agreed to a new set of safety protocols and pay for TV and film crew should they become infected with COVID-19 while working.

Under the deal, all union employees will receive 10 days of COVID-19 paid sick leave, per producer, which can be used for time for testing, or self-isolation or if a family member tests positive. The agreement ensures those who go on COVID-19 sick leave will be reinstated once they are cleared to return to work, alleviating any concerns among some crew that they may lose work if they reveal they have tested positive.

Employers will also be responsible for “quarantine pay” if productions or local laws require them to quarantine or isolate.

The agreement announced Monday is based on a paper called the Safe Way Forward, created in June by entertainment industry unions the Directors Guild of America, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.