Friday could mark the first step toward the end of the ongoing strike by writers and actors unions.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the studios, is sitting down with the Writers Guild of America to restart negotiations, according to multiple reports.

The writers have been striking since early May, with the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists joining the strike last month.

After AMPTP President Carol Lombardini reached out to the WGA, it marks “the first time in three months insiders have felt cautiously optimistic that official talks can resume,” Deadline reports.

Despite that optimism, the sides remain far apart, Variety reports.

“After weeks of tough rhetoric from striking writers, WGA leadership is under pressure to deliver on key priorities outlined on the picket signs that have fanned out across Los Angeles, New York and other entertainment hubs since the scribes laid down their quills,” Variety said.

Disputed topics include “minimum staffing, duration of employment, a viewership-based streaming residual and AI,” Deadline said.