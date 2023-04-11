It’s been 16 years since the writers’ strike of 2007 halted television and film production across the industry, but the possibility of a work stoppage is back again.

Starting Tuesday and going through April 17, members of the Writers Guild of America are voting to authorize a possible strike with movie and television producers. If approved, it would go into effect once the current contract ends on May 1.

Writers claim that the rise of streaming has cut into their average wages and job security.

According to a WGA survey cited by the Los Angeles Times, half of the writers on television series earn scale — the minimum rate paid weekly or per episode. Ten years ago, that figure was 33%.

“While the companies are making billions of dollars, spending more and more on streaming, writers are making less and less. That’s untenable. It’s unsustainable,” Chris Keyser, co-chair of the negotiating committee, said, according to the Times.

The ongoing negotiations deal with “existential issues,” said Javier Grillo-Marxuach, a television writer known for shows like “Lost” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

“the studios and streamers have, in a very short period of time, dismantled what was once a fair and equitable model for writer compensation,” he wrote on Twitter.