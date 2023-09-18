Highly anticipated talk shows and fall season dramas are still on hold amid the current writers’ strike. However, after four months of marching on the picket lines, writers will go into negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers representatives on Wednesday, in hopes of reaching a fair deal and ending the 20-week labor lockdown.

“You might not hear from us in the coming days while we are negotiating but know that our focus is getting a fair deal for writers as soon as possible,” the Union wrote in a statement.

Many writers say they are compensated fairly for their hard work in helping to create successful shows. Story editor Catherina Schetina believes “The Bear” has been a massive hit on Hulu, but says writers and actors aren’t compensated for the show’s success.

“It’s not reflected in our residuals so no matter how many people are signing up for Hulu, no matter how many people are tuning in, that doesn’t change the amount of money that we or actors are making for our work, she said.”

Actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore initially said her daytime talk show would begin production again in the midst of the writers’ strike. After receiving backlash from disappointed writers and actors, she announced that she’d be pausing production until a deal had been reached.

“My intentions have never been in a place to upset or hurt anyone,” she said in a now deleted Instagram video. “I deeply apologize to writers, to unions. I deeply apologize.”

TV host Bill Maher faced similar criticism after announcing that his talk show, “Real Time with Bill Maher,” would resume production without writers, but he ultimately postponed production as well.

“Now that both sides have agreed to go back to the negotiating table, I’m going to delay the return of Real Time, for now, and hope they can finally get this done.”

Many writers understand that these hosts feel responsible for withholding work from a production crews of hundreds, but are also thankful they decided to pause production for the sake of fair compensation.

“I understand the impulse, but it really undermines all of us and I’m glad to see they made the right decision,” Schetina said.

CBS’s “The Talk” and Jennifer Hudson’s daytime show both paused production amid the writer’s strike. “The View” on the other hand, has stayed in production without writers.

Currently, there are no planned negotiations for SAG-AFTRA and the Actors Guild are currently voting on whether to strike against the video game industry as well.