The Holocaust Museum LA is planning to commemorate Yom HaShoah, aka Holocaust Remembrance Day, with a large public gathering for the first time since 2019.

The commemoration will be held at Pan Pacific Park in the Fairfax District near the museum on April 16 at 2 p.m.

Holocaust Remembrance Day marks the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, a historic moment of Jewish rebellion in World War II.

“During the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, the first significant urban revolt against German occupation in Europe, Jews rose in armed resistance and held off the Germans for 27 days,” a release from the Anti-Defamation League reads. “The actions in the Warsaw Ghetto and at Sobibor and Treblinka [death camps] remain timeless symbols of resistance, perseverance and defiance in the face of hate, identity-based violence and antisemitism.”

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the uprising.

A group of Jewish civilians held at gunpoint by German SS troops after being forced out of a bunker where they were sheltering during the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in German-occupied Poland, World War II, 19th April – 16th May 1943. (Getty Images)

Organizers say it was critical to bring back the day of remembrance due to a rising number of antisemitic incidents reported across the country and Los Angeles specifically.

Last month, an audit published by the Anti-Defamation League listed 237 incidents of hate targeting the Jewish community in Los Angeles in 2022, a 30% increase from the year prior.

The ceremony will bring together Holocaust survivors, relatives and government and community leaders.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is slated to speak, as well as three generations of Holocaust survivors.

The Holocaust Museum LA is the oldest Holocaust Museum in the country that houses the “West Coast’s largest collection of Holocaust-era artifacts.” It was founded by Holocaust survivors and its stated mission is to commemorate victims and educate future generations about the Holocaust.

