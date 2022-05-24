San Bernardino County fire investigators are seeking the cause of a blaze that destroyed a large home and five rental cabins near Lake Arrowhead.

Crews arrived on scene Monday to find a large two-story home engulfed in flame, with exposures to adjacent structures, vegetation and high tension power lines, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said in a statement.

The large fire quickly extended to adjacent small rental cabins, ground fuels and trees.

About three-quarters of an acre burned in the Hook Creek area.

The two-story home and the cabins were vacant at the time.

There were no injuries to firefighters or citizens, the department said, though the smoke and the fire impacting high tension power lines caused a “life hazard alert” for firefighters on-scene.