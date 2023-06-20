Security video captured thieves breaking into Encino homes amid a spike in reported thefts across the community.

In both incidents that were caught on camera, the suspects got away. Homeowners in the area remain on edge, worried about when the thieves will strike next.

Video of one Encino break-in happened earlier in June in the middle of the day, according to the victim. The thieves were seen roaming around the backyard before smashing a glass door and entering the home.

It’s unclear how many valuables they got away with. Before leaving, one of the masked thieves is seen grabbing a home’s front doorbell camera, attempting to shift it away from view.

Security video captured thieves breaking into Encino homes amid a rise in reported thefts in the area. (KTLA)

A second break-in happened on June 16 as the homeowners were present. A group of four thieves can be seen running away through the front door and a woman screams from inside.

“We did not see any weapons in their hands, but they all had backpacks,” said the homeowner, who did not wish to be identified.

The victims said the suspects came into their home after entering their neighbor’s home which was under construction. They confirmed nothing was taken during the break-in and no one was injured.

So far, it’s unclear whether the same group of suspects were involved in both incidents, police said.

According to police, there have been more than 400 reported burglaries in the Encino area over the last 12 months.

“I’ve been living here for 30 years. I never had this incident happening in our neighborhood,” said one victim.

Security video captured thieves breaking into Encino homes amid a rise in reported thefts in the area. (KTLA)

“None of us feel comfortable,” said another victim. “I go to work and worry.”

The suspects were last seen driving a white Dodge Caravan. No further suspect descriptions were released as police continue searching for the thieves.