A view of the exterior of the Home Depot improvement store, in Niles, Ill. on Feb. 19, 2022. (Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press)

The Home Depot is planning to hire more than 550 associates to work at its Los Angeles-based stores ahead of the spring season, the company announced Wednesday.

The company will also have a virtual career day event on March 16, where prospective employees can learn more about the open positions, the work culture at Home Depot and the benefits the company offers, a news release said.

People interested in applying for a job can do so on the Home Depot website.

Home Depot is looking to hire employees for full-time and part-time positions across various departments.

The company also recently announced that it would increase the pay for hourly U.S. and Canadian-based workers.