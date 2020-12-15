Home for dementia patients sued over COVID-19 deaths amid outbreak in Beverly Grove facility

Relatives of three residents and a nurse who died following a coronavirus outbreak at an upscale Westside care facility for dementia patients are suing the home, alleging its owners placed residents and staff at risk by admitting a New York man infected with the virus.

The lawsuits filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court last week contend the home’s Irvine-based parent company, Silverado Senior Living, its chief executive Loren Shook, and a site supervisor are liable for wrongful death and elder abuse and neglect.

“Mr. Khorsandi did not get infected with the coronavirus due to some unforeseen act-of-God,” the suit filed by the family of Jakob Khorsandi, an 81-year-old who died in April, states. “Rather, he became infected because the corporate decision-makers chose to skirt safety and infection control standards.”

Close to 100 residents and staff contracted the virus in the spring at the Silverado Beverly Place facility in the Beverly Grove neighborhood, and 14 died, making it among California’s worst coronavirus outbreaks in an assisted living facility.

