Three people have been arrested in connection with a November home invasion that occurred in Diamond Bar, officials announced Thursday.

During the Nov. 14, 2022 incident, the suspects allegedly forced an elderly couple into the living room at gunpoint and placed shirts over their heads, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Property and $22,000 in cash was stolen during the incident and the suspects got away in a black Acura.

The suspects were eventually identified as Rynell Verdin, Arturo Gonzalez and Mattron Brown, officials said without elaborating.

Search warrants were served at the suspects’ homes in Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties on Wednesday.

Investigators were able to find about $17,000 in cash, three illegal firearms, personal items belonging to the victims as well as ski masks and other clothing used during the robbery, officials said.

The suspect were booked on suspicion of robbery and are being held without bail.

They are set to appear in court on Friday, officials said.

Detectives are looking into whether or not the crew is responsible for other recent home invasions in the Southern California area.

No further details about the incident or the arrests has been released.