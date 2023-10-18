For the first time on record, the median price of a single-family home in Los Angeles County has surpassed $900,000, according to data released Wednesday by the California Association of Realtors.

The median climbed 3.7%, $882,020 to $914,640, from August through the end of September, sales data shows. This defied the trend of home prices dropping slightly statewide month over month. (View city-level price data)

The median sale price across all California counties last month was $843,340, down from $859,800 in August, according to CAR.

Home sales also continue to slide due, in large part, to sky-high mortgage rates.

The sale of existing single-family homes in the Golden State fell 5.4% in September and was down 21.5% from a year ago, CAR said. This was the fourth consecutive month of declining sales.

“As mortgage rates surge to new highs not seen in more than two decades, home sales are being tested and are likely to remain tepid for the next few months,” said CAR Senior Vice President and Chief Economist Jordan Levine. “With the Fed planning on holding rates higher for longer, the cost of borrowing will remain elevated and may not come down much in the near term.”

As of Wednesday, the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage was 7.57% – more than four points higher than two years ago, according to government-backed lender Freddie Mac.

All major regions of California saw fewer homes sold in September on a year-over-year basis.

Those who have the cash to be house-hunting right now, CAR says, might have some advantages.

“More sellers are making concessions as homes are taking longer to sell, fewer homes are selling above asking price, and there are more homes to choose from,” said CAR President Jennifer Branchini.

The San Franciso Bay Area continues to be the most expensive in the state with a median home price of $1.3 million followed by the Central Coast ($950,000)

California September Home Sales Data:

September 2023 Median Sold Price of Existing Single-Family Homes Region/County Sep-23 Sep-22 Price MTM% Chg Price YTY% Chg Sales YTY% Chg CA Statewide $843,340 $817,150 -1.9% 3.2% -21.5% Condo/Townhomes $650,000 $620,000 -1.1% 4.8% -18.7% L.A. Metro Area $780,000 $750,000 -1.6% 4.0% -20.8% Central Coast $950,000 $920,000 0.0% 3.3% -20.8% Central Valley $481,000 $465,000 -0.8% 3.4% -22.5% Far North $385,000 $379,740 4.3% 1.4% -22.3% Inland Empire $550,000 $562,240 -3.5% -2.2% -24.8% S.F. Bay Area $1,300,000 $1,220,000 3.2% 6.6% -23.7% Southern California $820,000 $783,380 -1.2% 4.7% -21.7% S.F. Bay Area Sep-23 Sep-22 Price MTM% Chg Price YTY% Chg Sales YTY% Chg Alameda $1,300,000 $1,200,000 4.0% 8.3% -25.1% Contra Costa $871,250 $870,000 3.2% 0.1% -26.6% Marin $1,650,000 $1,728,000 11.9% -4.5% -21.2% Napa $890,000 $997,500 -15.6% -10.8% -26.3% San Francisco $1,580,000 $1,650,000 0.3% -4.2% -18.3% San Mateo $1,955,000 $1,860,500 0.3% 5.1% -14.1% Santa Clara $1,853,000 $1,700,000 0.0% 9.0% -23.4% Solano $585,680 $590,000 -2.2% -0.7% -31.1% Sonoma $848,000 $805,000 -0.2% 5.3% -18.3% Southern California Sep-23 Sep-22 Price MTM% Chg Price YTY% Chg Sales YTY% Chg Los Angeles $914,640 $891,770 3.7% 2.6% -18.3% Orange $1,310,000 $1,200,000 0.0% 9.2% -19.6% Riverside $600,000 $600,000 -2.9% 0.0% -25.5% San Bernardino $475,000 $480,000 -4.0% -1.0% -23.6% San Diego $973,100 $899,000 -2.7% 8.2% -25.3% Ventura $962,500 $850,000 5.2% 13.2% -15.7% Central Coast Sep-23 Sep-22 Price MTM% Chg Price YTY% Chg Sales YTY% Chg Monterey $943,340 $822,500 5.2% 14.7% -20.0% San Luis Obispo $888,000 $875,000 2.2% 1.5% -17.0% Santa Barbara $1,030,000 $905,000 -20.5% 13.8% -26.0% Santa Cruz $1,165,000 $1,217,500 -2.9% -4.3% -20.8% Central Valley Sep-23 Sep-22 Price MTM% Chg Price YTY% Chg Sales YTY% Chg Fresno $410,000 $415,000 -3.5% -1.2% -31.4% Glenn $300,000 $327,000 -6.5% -8.3% -38.9% Kern $383,000 $365,000 -2.9% 4.9% -21.5% Kings $370,750 $342,500 -3.1% 8.2% -24.4% Madera $410,000 $410,000 -9.5% 0.0% 10.3% Merced $384,500 $377,000 -0.1% 2.0% -5.5% Placer $665,000 $640,000 -0.6% 3.9% -14.6% Sacramento $545,000 $515,000 1.9% 5.8% -25.2% San Benito $761,250 $750,000 -2.1% 1.5% -20.9% San Joaquin $550,000 $535,000 2.8% 2.8% -25.6% Stanislaus $469,500 $450,000 1.0% 4.3% -25.4% Tulare $385,000 $335,000 3.5% 14.9% -13.6% Far North Sep-23 Sep-22 Price MTM% Chg Price YTY% Chg Sales YTY% Chg Butte $429,420 $429,780 -1.6% -0.1% -21.7% Lassen $181,250 $269,000 -19.4% -32.6% -39.1% Plumas $441,250 $475,000 7.1% -7.1% -20.0% Shasta $385,000 $375,000 5.5% 2.7% -20.1% Siskiyou $325,000 $352,450 6.4% -7.8% -52.4% Tehama $310,000 $302,000 -0.7% 2.6% 3.2% Trinity $320,000 $346,750 56.1% -7.7% 0.0% Other CA Counties Sep-23 Sep-22 Price MTM% Chg Price YTY% Chg Sales YTY% Chg Amador $414,250 $399,000 -15.5% 3.8% -27.3% Calaveras $537,500 $450,000 13.2% 19.4% -19.0% Del Norte $400,000 $418,750 4.6% -4.5% -18.8% El Dorado $685,000 $645,000 4.3% 6.2% -19.7% Humboldt $422,500 $460,000 0.1% -8.2% 2.2% Lake $260,000 $339,500 -20.0% -23.4% -8.9% Mariposa $432,500 $342,200 -9.9% 26.4% -46.7% Mendocino $448,000 $535,000 -20.0% -16.3% -11.8% Mono $935,000 $1,105,000 -3.6% -15.4% 50.0% Nevada $563,000 $565,000 1.4% -0.4% -23.7% Sutter $430,000 $440,700 1.2% -2.4% 14.5% Tuolumne $419,000 $399,500 7.6% 4.9% -26.6% Yolo $608,640 $625,000 -2.2% -2.6% -22.3% Yuba $433,250 $433,000 -3.6% 0.1% -1.4% California Association of Realtors