A man who was shot in front of a south Los Angeles McDonald’s last week has died from his injuries.

The 75-year-old man was shot in the head last Tuesday around 11:10 p.m. in the Gramercy Park neighborhood.

Community activists held a news conference Monday evening to honor the victim and decry the senseless violence that took his life.

“Any time the weakest person in society, and that’s someone who is homeless and disabled, is shot to death, that should be a cause for everyone to be concerned,” said Najee Ali during Monday evening’s news conference.

The victim, who was a double amputee and a veteran, died around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in a local hospital.

Two women are sought in connection to the shooting and remain at large as of Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.