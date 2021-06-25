Homeless artist turns into huge hit with the help of non-profit organization

Richard Hutchins had quit his passion for painting after his art studio burned down and became homeless.

But little did he know the Dream Machine was coming for him.

Charlie Rocket once, a Grammy winning manager turned Nike model, had a new mission in life after surviving a brain tumor at 29, and started a non profit.

Hutchins is blowing up so much so, his artwork has hit the crypto world. His NFT has dropped and could potentially be the first homeless man turned millionaire.

Jennifer McGraw reports live for the KTLA 5 news on June 25, 2021.