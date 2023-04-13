Some Beverly Hills residents and business owners are expressing concern for their safety as homeless encampments expand along the city’s border with Los Angeles.

The encampments have appeared along San Vincente Boulevard near Orlando Avenue, just south of the upscale Beverly Center shopping mall.

A homeless encampment along the Beverly Hill/Los Angeles border. April 13, 2023. (KTLA)

Residents reported seeing a homeless woman, who they believe was intoxicated, lying naked on an abandoned couch.

The most recent survey conducted by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority found approximately 69,000 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. County and 41,000 in the city in 2022.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass has launched a program dubbed Inside Safe which aims to clear homeless encampments and help transition those experiencing homelessness into permanent housing.