A homeless man from Florida who has been accused of six felony charges in Ventura County, including human trafficking, pled not guilty at his arraignment on Thursday.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, 25-year-old Arayveion Edwards was pulled over regarding an alleged stolen vehicle on Tuesday.

When officers approached the vehicle and contacted Edwards and his female passenger, she “pleaded with the officers for help.”

“Edwards is accused of bringing the victim from Florida to California and forcing the victim to engage in commercial sex work by using violence and psychological coercion,” the DA’s Office said in a statement.

The Florida transient is officially charged with felony human trafficking, possession of a loaded unregistered firearm and magazines, pimping and other charges. He is being held in the Ventura County Jail on $250,000 bail.