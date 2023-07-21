Austin Eis is seen in this undated photo provided by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The homeless man accused of deliberately crashing into a group of students outside Westlake High School, killing one of them, now faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors in Ventura County recently amended their case against Austin Eis, 25.

On April 18, authorities say Eis pepper-sprayed and stabbed a Walmart employee in Simi Valley, threatened others with a knife, and attempted to drag another employee out of the store.

He is also accused of forcing his way into a relative’s home in Camarillo.

The crash scene near Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks on April 18, 2023. (KTLA)

A short time later, prosecutors say Eis deliberately plowed his vehicle into students outside Westlake High School.

The crash killed Wesley Welling, 15, and injured three other students. In addition to the first-degree murder charge, he now faces 19 counts of attempted murder.

In the amended complaint, prosecutors call the crash “premeditated.”

“In light of the ongoing investigation we have discovered new evidence to support additional charges and defendant’s premeditation,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Amber Lee. “The amended complaint reflects that evidence.”

Wesley Welling is seen in an undated photo posted to GoFundMe.

Eis has pleaded not guilty. He was being held without bail.