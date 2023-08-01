Juan Evarastico Bahena is seen in a photo released by the Santa Monica Police Department on Aug. 1, 2023.

A man was arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing another man near restrooms at a beach in Santa Monica Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 2:05 p.m. in the 2000 block of the beach, Santa Monica police said.

Responding officers found the unconscious victim on the east side of the beach restrooms with at least one stab wound to the chest.

The 27-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he eventually died from his injuries.

Witnesses who stayed in the area said they heard an argument between the victim and the suspect in a breezeway next to the men’s restrooms. One of the witnesses then saw the suspect stab the victim several times in the torso and chest, police said.

The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Juan Evarastico Bahena, remained in the area and was identified by witnesses before being taken into custody.

Bahena, who was described as homeless, was booked on suspicion of murder.

Authorities believe they found the weapon used in the attack in the suspect’s backpack.

No further details about the incident have been released.