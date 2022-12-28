A homeless man is in police custody on suspicion of setting fire to a large commercial building and a Walmart location in Riverside.

On the night of Dec. 18, Riverside firefighters responded to a commercial building fire on the 6600 block of View Park Court. Upon arrival they found items outside the building that were set on fire with flames then spreading to the structure itself.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze, but the building sustained more than $1.5 million in estimated losses, officials said.

George Hill, 37, was arrested on suspicion of starting two commercial fires in Riverside (Riverside County Fire Department)

Fire investigators determined that the blaze was intentionally set, and a person of interest was identified as part of the investigation using surveillance video and multiple interviews.

The man was identified as George Hill, 37, local transient in the area.

Hill was taken into custody and police say he also admitted to starting a fire at a Walmart located on the 5200 block of Van Buren Blvd.

That fire happened on Oct. 23 and caused about $100,000 in damages, authorities said.

Hill has been booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center without bail where he awaits felony charges for arson.

He is due in court on Friday, jail records indicate.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Riverside Fire Department Captain Ray Mendoza at 951-826-5640.