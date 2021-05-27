Homeless man arrested for Long Beach stabbing death: Police

A 41-year-old homeless man was arrested Thursday, on suspicion of fatally stabbing a man in Long Beach last month, officials said.

Around noon Thursday, Ricky Delarosa Fernandez was taken into custody outside a motel in Norwalk on suspicion of one count of murder, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Detectives believe Fernandez is responsible for the April 15 stabbing death of Ricardo Guerrero, a 31-year-old Long Beach resident.

Officers were dispatched around 6 p.m. that day to a battery call on the 6700 block of Cherry Avenue. They arrived to find the victim near a homeless encampment behind a retail store.

The victim, later identified as Guerrero, was unresponsive with stab wounds to the upper torso. He was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.

Fernandez fled the scene before officers arrived.

An investigation found that the two men, who did not know each other, got involved in a dispute that escalated into the stabbing, according to Long Beach Police.

Fernandez was booked into Long Beach City Jail on one count of murder and is being held on $2,000,000 bail.

Detectives plan to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office later this week for filing consideration, police said.



Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detectives Adrian Garcia or Sean Magee at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-8477, or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.