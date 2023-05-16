Paul Perez, 36, is seen in this undated mugshot provided by the Anaheim Police Department.

The Anaheim Police Department announced Tuesday that a transient man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting last week.

At 4:40 p.m. on May 10, Anaheim police officers responded for a report of an assault that happened in the intersection of Western and Lincoln avenues.

They later located 35-year-old Juan Leon on the 3200 block of W. Cabot Drive suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, but later died from his wounds, the Police Department said.

Detectives began investigating Leon’s death and eventually identified Paul Perez, a 36-year-old transient, as the suspected shooter.

On Saturday, Perez was arrested without incident in Norwalk. He’s since been booked into the Anaheim Detention Facility to await charges for murder.

He’s being held without bail and jail records indicate he was due to appear in court on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are urging anyone with information related to Leon’s killing to contact the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227.