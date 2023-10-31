A homeless man from the Moreno Valley area was arrested by Redlands Police Department officers last week in connection with more than two-dozen thefts at a local Nike store.

Police arrested Creushon Lee Bernstein, 35, after he was identified as the suspect in 32 felony thefts at the Nike store located in the Mountain Grove Shopping Center on San

Bernardino Avenue in Redlands.

Police say Bernstein stole merchandise totaling more than $35,000 over a three-month period.

Bernstein was eventually identified as a suspect and on Oct. 26 he was located at an unspecified location and taken into custody.

He’s since been booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and is being held on $200,000 bail.

He faces charges for grand theft and shoplifting and is due in court on Nov. 6, jail records indicate.

As part of their investigation, police also identified a second suspect involved in at least four of the thefts. That person is already in jail on unrelated charges, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Dave Frisch at 909-335-4777. Tips can also be submitted online.