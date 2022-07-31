After a homeless man was fatally stabbed in Santa Monica on Friday, another homeless man has been arrested for the killing, the Santa Monica Police Department said.

The victim, who was not named, was stabbed twice at 7:18 p.m. in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., police said in a news release.

The assailant fled, while the victim “succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” police said.

Investigators identified Quade Larry Colbert, 34, as a suspect in the stabbing, and he was arrested on Sunday, according to authorities.

No information was released as to the motive behind the stabbing or the two men’s relationship.

Colbert is being held by the Santa Monica Police Department in lieu of $2 million bail, and he is due to appear in LAX Superior Court on Tuesday, according to jail records.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nicole Murphy at 310-458-8941 or Nicole.Murphy@santamonica.gov, Criminal Investigations at 310-458-8451 or the Watch

Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-2249.