A homeless man was arrested last week after allegedly biting a hospital security guard during an altercation, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday at Desert Valley Hospital in Victorville.

The suspect, 36-year-old Michael Hendrickson, of Hesperia, was not a patient at the hospital and refused to leave, authorities said.

He then allegedly became aggressive and bit a security guard.

Responding deputies arrested Hendrickson on suspicion of battery.

No further details about the incident have been released.