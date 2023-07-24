A homeless man was arrested last week after allegedly biting a hospital security guard during an altercation, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident occurred around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday at Desert Valley Hospital in Victorville.
The suspect, 36-year-old Michael Hendrickson, of Hesperia, was not a patient at the hospital and refused to leave, authorities said.
He then allegedly became aggressive and bit a security guard.
Responding deputies arrested Hendrickson on suspicion of battery.
No further details about the incident have been released.