LOS ANGELES – A homeless man was charged Tuesday with several felonies for allegedly attacking a Jewish couple in Beverly Hills.

Jarris Silagi, 44, faces one count of attempted second-degree robbery, one count of elder or dependent adult abuse, infliction of injury, one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

The attack occurred Saturday in the area of North Rexford Drive and North Santa Monica Boulevard as Raphy Nissel, 75, and his wife, Rebecca, were walking to their synagogue for the Sabbath.

Raphy Nissel, 75, spoke out about after being attacked on Dec. 9, 2023, as he and his wife walked to synagogue in Beverly Hills. (KTLA)

Authorities say Silagi charged at the Orthodox Jewish couple, striking Raphy in the head with a belt and causing him to bleed.

“He hit my husband over the head, and he yelled, ‘Give me your earrings, Jew,’” Rebecca Nissel told KTLA.

The couple chased their attacker and called police, who were ultimately able to arrest Silagi.

“I unequivocally condemn the violent attack inflicted upon those peacefully observing their faith.” District Attorney George Gascón said. “Such acts of Antisemitism have no place in our community, and we continue to be committed to ensuring justice prevails and holding the defendant accountable. Our thoughts are with the victims and all those who continue to be targeted for their faith.”

The D.A.’s Office says the incident was captured on video.

Prosecutors recommend Silagi, who was arraigned on Tuesday, be held on a $1,310,000 bail. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

In a separate case, prosecutors filed hate crime charges against another transient, Klinton Dion, who is accused of vandalizing several properties in Glendale in Burbank, including a Jewish synagogue, with Nazi symbols.