A 41- year-old unhoused man from Northern California is facing charges of attempted murder after stabbing a person in Riverside, authorities announced earlier this week.

On July 21, officers with the Riverside Police Department responded to the area of Central Avenue and De Anza Avenue at around 7:25 a.m. on reports of a stabbing that had just occurred.

At the scene, officers located an adult male victim suffering from stab wounds. The man was treated by paramedics at the scene and rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition, according to a news release from Riverside PD.

Not long after, the suspect, identified as Adam Edward Chang was found and detained by officers, who also recovered the weapon used in the attack.

Adam Edward Chang, 41, of Northern California was arrested on July 21, 2023 for attempted murder. (Riverside PD)

Detectives with the department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit, along with specialists from the Forensics Unit, assumed the investigation. No information about what led up to the stabbing or a possible motive in the attack was provided.

Chang was later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for attempted murder, where he is being held without bail.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Anthony Watkins at 951-353-7105 or Detective Strawberry Cruz at 951-353-7135. Those wishing to submit anonymous tips can email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov.