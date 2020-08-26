Homeless man dies in overnight shooting on Skid Row

A man who was homeless was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles’ Skid Row in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 500 block of San Julian Street around 1:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They arrived to find a male victim with a gunshot wound, LAPD said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release his identity, but described him as a homeless man around 55 to 60 years old.

Paramedics and officers were seen around what appeared to be a body covered with a white sheet in the middle of San Julian Street.

LAPD did not have a description of any suspect. Investigators do not believe the shooting to be gang-related, a department spokesperson told KTLA.

Officials provided no further information about the incident.