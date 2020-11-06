Homeless man fatally struck by pickup truck in San Bernardino

A 66-year-old homeless man died after being struck by a pickup truck while crossing a street in San Bernardino, authorities said.

The collision happened shortly before 5:45 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Tippecanoe Avenue and Davidson Street, according to a news release from the San Bernardino Police Department.

The pedestrian was walking east across Tippecanoe Avenue with another person in a dark area when a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was heading north crashed into the victim, officials said.

Brian Phelps, 48, of Grand Terrace was driving at moderate speed on the third lane of Tippencanoe Avenue when the pedestrian walked directly in the oncoming truck’s path, police said in a news release Friday. The victim’s companion, meanwhile, had stopped for the vehicle to pass, police said.

Phelps called 911 and stayed at the scene to wait for first responders to arrive, authorities said. Speed was not a factor in this collision, and police said Phelps was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time.

The sobriety of the pedestrian was still unclear, police said.

The identity of the pedestrian, described only as a homeless man from San Bernardino, was not available pending positive identification and notification of family by coroner’s officials.

Police are still investigating the crash, and anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Dan Acosta or Sgt. Jeff Harvey at 909-384-5792.