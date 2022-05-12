Police on Thursday identified a homeless man who was found dead in an Anaheim field a day earlier and indicated that he had been fatally stabbed.

Jason Randall Dahl, 53, was found in a field in the area of Phoenix Club Drive and Sanderson Avenue about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday.

He was suffering from at least one stab wound and was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives believe Dahl was homeless and living in the field when he was killed.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with information about Dahl or who may be responsible for the crime can call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.