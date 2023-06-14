The Long Beach Police Department is investigating after a man died while in custody at the Long Beach City Jail.

Steven Alfred Price, 28, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday afternoon during a routine inmate check. Jail staff rendered aid until paramedics could arrive, at which point he was pronounced dead.

Price had been in custody for about 29 hours after he was arrested for a parole violation. Police say Price was living on the streets of Anaheim.

His cause of death is under investigation, but police said his arrest did not involve any use of force.

Police Department policy requires all in-custody death investigations to be handled by homicide detectives.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office will conduct an independent investigation and determine the cause of death and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has been made aware of Price’s passing.

Results of the medical examination will be posted on the Police Department’s website, as required by California law.

Anyone with information about Price or his death is urged to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Eric Thai or Ethan Shear at 562-570-7244.