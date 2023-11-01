The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Harvard Heights neighborhood of Central L.A. that left a homeless man dead Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the scene around 7:30 a.m. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

An investigator stands near a van that’s believed to be connected to the killing of a homeless man in Harvard Heights on Nov. 1, 2023.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of West Pico Boulevard where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics arrived on scene and declared that man deceased, LAPD officials told KTLA.

He’s been identified only as a homeless man.

A crowd gathers near the scene of a deadly shooting in Harvard Heights on Nov. 1, 2023.

Video from Sky5 showed a large crowd gathering near the scene, including multiple people who were visibly upset. The shooting scene appeared to be on the sidewalk next to a parked van that seemed to be serving as makeshift housing.

Additional officers eventually arrived to the scene to keep the peace, according to KTLA’s Rich Prickett.

No suspect information has been released at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.

Pico Boulevard was expected to be closed to traffic between Western Avenue and St. Andrews Place for an undetermined amount of time.