Two people were arrested in Santa Monica after one of them allegedly shot out the glass door and windows of a convenience store after they were busted by store employees for trying to steal a case of beer.

It happened Saturday night around 9:35 p.m. at a 7-Eleven on the 1800 block of Lincoln Boulevard.

Santa Monica police officers arrived on scene and found glass from the front door and windows shattered from apparent gunshots, as well as two store employees and several witnesses who were uninjured.

The employees told police that two men, both who are believed to be in their 30s who are unhoused in the area, entered the store, grabbed a case of beer and then tried to leave without paying.

An employee tried stopping the men, when a struggle began. The employee then pepper sprayed both of the men who then fled the store on foot.

One of the men eventually came back, this time armed with a handgun. Details about the shooting are limited, but police confirmed that shots were fired and several windows were shot out.

Glass windows and doors are seen shattered at a Santa Monica convenience store following a shooting on Oct. 29, 2022

A police forensics vehicles is seen parked at the scene of a shooting at a Santa Monica convenience store on Oct. 29, 2022

Crime scene tape surrounds the scene of a shooting at a Santa Monica convenience store on Oct. 29, 2022

A police officer stands near the scene of a shooting at a convenience store in Santa Monica on Oct. 29, 2022

Police searched the area and very quickly located one of the men near the corner of Lincoln Boulevard and Michigan Avenue.

The other suspect, believed to be the shooter, was located after a homeowner reported that the man had wandered into his Halloween party. The man tried to hide from police but was eventually located and arrested.

The identities of the two men have not yet been released and police say the investigation is ongoing.