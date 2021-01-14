Homeless man shot in front of RV in Granada Hills; gunman sought

Police are searching for a gunman who shot a homeless man as he was standing outside of his RV in Granada Hills early Thursday.

The incident took place about 4:40 a.m. near the intersection of Haskell Avenue and Chatsworth Street, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news alert.

The victim, described as a 45-year-old man, was in front of his RV when an unknown suspect drove up and fired multiple shots at him, the Police Department said.

The assailant fled southbound on Haskell Avenue following the shooting.

The victim was struck multiple times by the gunfire and transported to a local hospital.

He was listed in stable condition and is believed to be homeless, the Police Department said.

No description of the gunman, or the vehicle involved, were available.

The shooting is not believed to be gang-related.