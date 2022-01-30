Homeless man shot to death at Long Beach encampment: Police

An investigation is underway after a 30-year-old man was found shot to death in a vacant building in Long Beach.

The shooting was reported at about 2:05 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Officers were dispatched to the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Paramedics arrived after and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officials later identified the victim as Eduardo Alonso, 30, who had been experiencing homeless in the area.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the victim had been involved in an altercation with the suspect(s) inside a building that appeared to have been converted into an encampment by people experiencing homelessness, authorities said.

The suspect(s) shot the victim and was last seen fleeing southbound in the alley at the back of the encampment, police said.

Police say the motive remains unknown but detectives are actively investigating the incident as being gang-related.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Homicide Detectives Sean Magee or Juan Carlos Reyes at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.