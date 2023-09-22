A homeless man was arrested on Tuesday after he stole a phone from a man who was recording him and fled.

Santa Monica police officers responded to a report of a battery in Palisades Park around 3:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim on the ground suffering from injuries to his face and head according to a Santa Monica Police Department news release.

Both the victims and witnesses say that while the victim was recording a video of Palisades Park, he turned his camera and began recording a homeless man who was lying on the ground in the park.

The man became angry and demanded the victim to stop recording before striking the victim in the face and knocking him to the ground. He then took the victim’s phone which had fallen to the ground and fled the scene.

Authorities located the suspect, Tyler Jordan Keating, along with the victim’s phone nearby. Keating was arrested for felony battery, robbery, and elder abuse and booked into the Santa Monica Jail where he is being held.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.