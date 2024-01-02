A pedestrian was struck and killed in the Jefferson Park neighborhood in South Los Angeles Monday night.

The pedestrian, a homeless man believed to be about 50 years old, was hit at about 11:25 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Arlington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He was in the roadway outside of a crosswalk when he was hit, police added.

The man was declared dead at the scene, and the 28-year-old driver of the vehicle, which was headed north on Arlington Avenue, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.