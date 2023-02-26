Los Angeles County firefighters recovered a man’s body that was found near a popular hiking trail Sunday afternoon near Altadena.

The man’s body was found around noon in a ditch about 20 yards off of the Pinecrest Trail at Eaton Canyon.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the man was found not breathing and was declared dead at the scene. The man has not yet been identified, but authorities confirmed that he is a transient in the area.

The Sheriff’s Department was not ready to confirm if the death was weather-related, but Eaton Canyon was the site of significant precipitation and near-freezing temperatures in recent days.

The Eaton Canyon Natural Reserve was closed Friday through Saturday and then the closure was extended to include Sunday.

The man’s name and age will be released pending notification of his family.