A local nonprofit hosted special events for Mother’s Day in Tustin Sunday morning.

Operation Warm Wishes invited homeless moms and families to a pancake brunch and free clothing expo.

The nonprofit provides resources and support for families and youths struggling with homelessness.

The event was held at the Tustin Library on Main Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Moms and their families were invited to enjoy a pancake brunch and then browse “thousands of clothing of clothing items for all ages, genders, styles, and body types.”

The event was free and, although it was held to mark the Mother’s Day holiday, all were welcome to stop by.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on May 8, 2022.